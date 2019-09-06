Mayawati Calls off Agreement with Dushyant Chautala's Party for Haryana Assembly Polls
According to BSP president Mayawati, the agreement reached with Dushyant Chautala for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana is inappropriate in terms of the proposed seat-sharing formula.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.
Lucknow: In a late night development, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) called off its agreement with Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party for the upcoming Haryana Assembly election and decided to field candidates on all seats in the state.
According to the BSP, the agreement reached with Dushyant Chautala for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana is inappropriate in terms of the proposed seat-sharing formula, BSP president Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi, adding that the tie-up is called off.
The party high command has decided to go it alone with all its strength and contest on all the seats, she said in another tweet.
Chautala had last month announced that his party and the BSP would contest the Haryana Assembly polls as allies.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- iReel Awards 2019: My Role of Gay Man in Made in Heaven Touched Many Lives, Says Arjun Mathur
- Cristiano Ronaldo on 162-million-euro Nike Deal: Football Leaks
- Steve Smith Highest Run-scorer in Tests in 2019 After Just Four Innings
- Lionel Messi's New Contract Clause Reveals He Could Leave FC Barcelona for Free
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update to Add Helicopter, Heavy Weapons Mode