Mayawati Casts Vote in Lucknow, Urges People to Come Out in Large Numbers to Exercise Electoral Right
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday cast her vote at a polling booth in Lucknow as the country votes in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls.
BSP chief Mayawati shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station during the fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in Lucknow. (Image: PTI)
Lucknow: In what is likely to be a first in the history of SP and BSP politics, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati voted for the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow on Monday in the fifth phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh.
The BSP chief exercised her electoral right at the Lucknow Mentessori Inter College in Sadar area of Lucknow -- the seat which was in the SP kitty as per the pre-poll alliance between the two parties.
“Each and every citizen should come out and vote. The value of all the voters, irrespective of rich and poor, is the same. I appeal to people to vote in huge numbers,” said the former UP chief minister.
Meanwhile, reciprocating the bonhomie, Samajwadi Party Chief and former Chief Minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav also donned a blue coloured BSP scarf along with red Samajwadi Party symbolic cap while addressing a public rally in Allahabad on Sunday.
The state capital Lucknow is witnessing a triangular contest where Union Minister Rajnath Singh is contesting on a BJP ticket against Samajwadi Party’s Poonam Sinha, wife of Shatrughan Sinha and Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam. The Lucknow seat has been with the BJP since 1991 when former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee won from this seat. However, looking back at the results, Singh still holds the pole position from this seat.
The Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj and Rasthriya Lok Dal Party have entered a pre-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh with SP contesting on 37, BSP contesting on 38 and RLD contesting on three seats each. Two seats of Amethi and Raebareli were left for Congress without any pre poll alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.
Nearly nine crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates, including political bigwigsRajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani, in the fifth phase of polling on Monday in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states.
Around 2.47 crore people are eligible to vote in Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Bahraich (SC), Kaiserganj, Amethi, Raebareli and Gonda constituencies where 182 candidates are in the contest.
