Mayawati Chairs Meeting Over Poll Rout, Appoints Nephew Akash Anand As BSP National Coordinator

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati on Sunday chaired a review meeting, which comes after the party’s massive rout in the UP assembly elections. At the meeting held at the BSP office in Lucknow, Mayawati appointed her nephew, Akash Anand, as the National Coordinator of the party, who will also look after the party affairs in the state.

Mayawati removed all her four spokespersons before the meeting began. Three new BSP in-charges – Munkad Ali, Rajkumar Gautam and Dr Vijay Pratap – were appointed, who will report directly to Mayawati.

Reviewing the possible reasons for the BSP’s rout in the UP elections, Mayawati instructed party functionaries to make a fresh strategy for the future. Sources said she also took feedback from booth-level leaders. In the recently-concluded UP elections, the BSP could secure just one seat in the 403-member House, with the party’s vote percentage coming down to 13%.

Meanwhile, Shah Alam aka Guddu Jamali, who had left the BSP to contest the UP elections on an AIMIM ticket, joined back BSP. He will now contest the Lok Sabha by-polls on the Azamgarh seat after the resignation of Akhilesh Yadav, who quit as an MP to continue as an MLA from Karhal seat.

The lone BSP MLA Umashankar Singh, who won from Rasara assembly seat in Ballia, was present at the meeting. Senior BSP leaders along with BSP National general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra were also in attendance. Speaking to the media before the meeting, Umashankar Singh said, “I may be alone in the assembly but I am equal to 100. I will keep protesting against the wrong policies of the government. Our party is prepared for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.”

The meeting discussed the strategy and way forward for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2019 elections, the BSP, which had contested the polls in alliance with the SP, had bagged 10 seats.

