Mayawati Demands Action against BJP MP for Assault on Dalit Tehsildar in UP’s Kannauj

BSP chief Mayawati has demanded stern action against a BJP MP for his involvement in a case of assault against a Dalit tehsildar in Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati took to Twitter urging UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene and ensure that the incident is not repeated.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subrat Pathak, accompanied by 20 to 25 men, had allegedly broken into the house of the tehsildar, Arvind Kumar, and assaulted him over the distribution of ration to people mentioned in a list sent by him.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati wrote, "The incident from Kannauj where an honest Dalit tehsildar was beaten by a BJP MP is shameful. What is more concerning is that he is still roaming scot-free instead of going to jail."

Demanding that Adityanath look into the matter, she wrote that non-repetition of such an act with any Dalit in the state must be ensured. "Stern action is needed against the MP. This is what the BSP demands," she wrote.

A case has been registered against Pathak and 25 unidentified men, and around 10 vehicles seized from the site of the assault.

Speaking to media, the tehsildar had earlier said that he had explained to the MP over the phone that other senior officials were looking into the distribution of ration to people mentioned in his list. However, despite the explanation, the lawmaker abused and threatened him.

Sometime later, Pathak and his aides barged into his house and thrashed him, he had said.

Pathak's supporters have denied the incident, saying that they had gone only to discuss some development projects with Kumar.

A report in the matter has been filed with the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police.