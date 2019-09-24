Mayawati Dissolves Rajasthan BSP Executive Days After All Six State MLAs Defected to Congress

Jaipur: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has dissolved the party's executive in Rajasthan, days after its all six legislators joined the Congress and the brawl among activists at its office. National convener Ramji Gautam and former Rajya Sabha member Munkad Ali have been given the responsibility of the BSP in Rajasthan, said Bhagwan Singh, the party's Rajasthan incharge.

The entire executive of the BSP has been dissolved in the state, Singh said, adding that the decision had been taken on the instructions of Mayawati. The move comes after all the six BSP MLAs in the state joined the ruling Congress on September 16. Following the switch, workers clashed at the state-level meeting of the party held here two days ago.

