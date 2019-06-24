Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mayawati Ditches SP After Poll Drubbing, Announces to Go Solo in All Elections

At the two-hour-long national convention of the BSP on Sunday, Mayawati accused Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav of 'working hand in glove with the BJP' to frame her in Taj corridor case.

News18.com

Updated:June 24, 2019, 1:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mayawati Ditches SP After Poll Drubbing, Announces to Go Solo in All Elections
File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Loading...

New Delhi: A day after launching a scathing attack on Yadav family, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday announced to break all ties with the Samajwad Party and go solo in future electoral battles.

"The Samajwadi Party's behaviour after Lok Sabha polls forced us to think if it would be possible to defeat BJP by continuing the alliance. We came to a conclusion that it was not possible. Therefore, in the interest of the party and the movement, BSP will now fight all the small and big elections on its own," Mayawati tweeted.

At the two-hour-long national convention of the BSP on Sunday, Mayawati accused Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav of "working hand in glove with the BJP" to frame her in Taj corridor case. She also attacked former ally Akhilesh of working against non-Yadav and backward communities, resulting in the alliance's Lok Sabha poll debacle.

Elaborating further on their ties, the BSP supremo said, "BSP stood by its alliance with the Samajwadi Party even after forgetting the anti-Dalit and anti-BSP policies of the SP government from 2012 to 2017. However, SP's behavior after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections forced us to rethink."

The BSP had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections on 38 seats of Uttar Pradesh in a pre-poll alliance with the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal.

The Samajwadi Party contested on 37 seats while RLD contested on three seats; two seats of Amethi and Raebareli were left for Congress. However, even after the strategic alliance, which was considered as a mega road block for the BJP, the BSP managed to win only 10 seats while the Samajwadi Party bagged just five seats.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal could not open its account, while out of two seats of Amethi and Raebareli left for Congress, one seat of Amethi was snatched away by BJP.

(With inputs from Qazi Faraz Ahmed in Lucknow)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram