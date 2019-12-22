Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Mayawati Dubs Chandrashekhar Azad's Arrest as 'Staged' Act to Dent BSP's Voter Base

Azad was arrested after he led a protest march from Old Delhi’s Jama Masjid against the amended citizenship law.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:December 22, 2019, 11:33 AM IST
File photo of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (Getty Images)

Lucknow: After Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested after hours of standoff with Delhi Police on December 21, BSP supremo Mayawati has accused him of playing in the hands of ‘rival parties’ and said he is trying to dent BSP’s voter base in Delhi.

Last week, Azad had said that his party would field candidates in 15 Dalit and Muslim Assembly seats in the upcoming election in Delhi.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the BSP supremo wrote, “The Dalits have a common thinking that Chandrashekhar of Bhim Army is playing in the hands of rival parties, especially in the states where BSP is strong. He is trying to influence the BSP voter base by staging protest etc and then going to jail. Like he is a resident of Uttar Pradesh but on the issue of CAA/NRC he is protesting at Jama Masjid in Delhi instead of UP. He gets involved in the protest and then goes to jail only because assembly elections are due in Delhi soon. Hence, party people are advised to be aware of such people and also the party will never take such elements no matter how much they try.”

Azad was arrested after he led a protest march from Old Delhi’s Jama Masjid against the amended citizenship law. He was sent to 14 day judicial custody by Tis Hazari Court on Saturday evening.

On Thursday, Azad had taken to Twitter, vowing to form a political entity for the interests of the Bahujan community, exhorting honest and hardworking youth to contribute towards it.

Bhim Army spokesperson Kush had confirmed that the party would contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. "We have finalised about 15 seats in Delhi from where we will be fielding our candidates in the upcoming assembly polls. We will be targeting mostly Dalit and Muslim dominated seats." he said adding that the party will then focus on the Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Asked about hurting the interests of the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with the formation of the political outfit, Kush said, "Just like Saheb Kanshi Ram formed the BSP on realising that the RPI had deviated from its path, we are also forming an alternative. The entire Bahujan community feels that the BSP has deviated from its path and is weakening the Bahujan movement.”

“Today more than 80 percent of the BSP voters are ready to shift to Bhim Army once we float our political party. Many senior leaders have been joining the Bhim Army and many more are in the queue to join,” Kush said.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

