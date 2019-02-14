LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Mayawati Equates Congress With BJP in Sharp Attack Amid Speculation of Rethink on Alliance

Her strong statement equated the FIR against 14 Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students on charges of sedition and the Madhya Pradesh government imposing the National Security Act (NSA) on Muslims over charges of cow slaughter earlier this month.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 14, 2019, 1:47 PM IST
Mayawati Equates Congress With BJP in Sharp Attack Amid Speculation of Rethink on Alliance
Mayawati addresses the media.
Lucknow: In yet another attack on the Congress, BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday said there was no difference between its government in Madhya Pradesh and the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. Both parties, she said, ruled with a form of “state terror”.

Her strong statement equated the FIR against 14 Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students on charges of sedition and the Madhya Pradesh government imposing the National Security Act (NSA) on Muslims over charges of cow slaughter earlier this month.

"Congress government in MP like BJP slapped atrocious NSA against Muslims for cow slaughter. Now the Uttar Pradesh BJP government has booked 14 AMU students under notorious sedition charges. Both are examples of state terror and condemnable," Mayawati said in a tweet on Thursday.

"People should decide what difference (there is) between the Congress and BJP governments is," she added.

Her attack on the Congress comes in the middle of alliance moves by various parties who want to team up and take on the BJP in the general elections.

Although the BSP and SP have already firmed up their alliance in UP, there has been speculation that the two parties may reconsider the role of Congress, which it had earlier sidelined. This change has been attributed to the political entry of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Sources said Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajawadi Party is more receptive than the BSP to the idea of a possibility of an understanding with Congress.

This is not the first time the BSP supremo has hit out at the grand-old party. Earlier, she had attacked the Congress government in MP, of which the BSP is a part, and requested it to take back cases registered against Dalits during the Bharat Bandh protest.

On the occasion of her 63rd birthday, she accused the party of failing to live up to the expectations of the people, despite being the longest rulers in the history of India. The poor, backward classes and the minorities, she added, have not got their due in terms of development.

She has also been critical of the farm loan waivers promises that has is said to be one of the key reasons for the Congress victory in the Assembly elections of three Hindi Heartland states.

“Even though Congress assured a victory this time, fingers are already being raised over the Congress govt in three states over farm loan waivers. The big question is why the farm loan waiver cut offs have been set to nine months ago. Also these governments are only waiving loans up to Rs. 2 lakh and this will not help farmers in any manner,” Mayawati said.

On the other hand, Maywati’s comments are also being seen as an attempt by her to woo Muslim voters, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. She has openly batted for an increase in representation of Muslims in government jobs and reservation based on economic status.

“There was a time when Muslims had almost 33% representation in government jobs but today, it has come down to merely 2-3 per cent. They are also being targeted as was seen in the recent past when there was an issue related to offering Friday prayers,” she said.

| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
