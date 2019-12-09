Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Mayawati Kickstarts Preparations for 2022 UP Assembly Polls With Instructions to BSP Cadre

Party sources said the key issues taken up at the BSP meeting included the party’s membership drive and constitution of booth-level committees.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:December 9, 2019, 3:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mayawati Kickstarts Preparations for 2022 UP Assembly Polls With Instructions to BSP Cadre
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has asked her party members to speed up organisational work and improve BSP’s functioning ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls. The directions were given at a meeting of the BSP state unit in Lucknow on Sunday that was chaired by Mayawati.

Party sources said the other key issues taken up at the meeting included the party’s membership drive and constitution of booth-level committees.

According to the BSP’s official press, Mayawati reviewed the organisational work in the 75 districts of the state. BSP district chiefs and other post holders from all the districts participated in the meeting. A feedback on the recent programmes organised to mark the death anniversary of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar was also taken from the members.

The BSP chief also reminded party workers about Ambedkar’s instructions to capture power for empowerment of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and religious minorities.

“The stand of the BSP chief on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was praised. Also, there is a positive discussion among common people regarding the stand of the BSP,” the official statement by the party said.

Mayawati had on December 5 termed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as ‘unconstitutional and divisive’, and also demanded that it should be sent to a parliamentary committee for a review.

“Citizenship in the name of faith and bias in the name of religion of citizens through CAB is totally against the basic structure of the Constitution laid by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Instead of forcing this bill, like they did at the time of demonetisation and GST, the Centre should review it. The bill should also be sent to parliamentary committee for discussion,” she said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram