Mayawati Calls Shivpal and Raja Bhaiya BJP Agents, Says Money Pumped to Cut Votes Will Go Waste

Terming Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) as "BJP's proxy outfit", Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday alleged that the saffron party was "pumping money" behind SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's estranged uncle Shivpal and Raja Bhaiyya as a part of "conspiracy to divide votes".Addressing the press conference with SP chief, BSP president Mayawati said, “I would like to request BSP and SP leaders to be aware of the party run by Shivpal Yadav and others, as BJP is pumping huge money behind them. I would like to say that this money will also go waste.”“These parties are being run by BJP indirectly to divide the votes ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Also, I would like to request people not to get into any kind of trap by these proxy parties. Their sole aim is to divide votes and help BJP,” added Mayawati, before concluding her speech at the joint press conference hosted at a private hotel in Lucknow.Reacting sharply to the allegations made by BSP chief, PSP(L) in a statement said, "The allegations made by Mayawati on Shivpal Yadav during conference are totally false and baseless. Akhilesh should not forget that it was Mayawati, who after taking votes of backwards, Dalits and Muslims went to the BJP just to form the government."Mayawati also announced that both SP and BSP will be contesting on 38 seats each while two seats will be reserved for smaller parties. The remaining two of Amethi and Rae Bareli will be left for Congress, without any alliance with the grand old party.Shivpal Yadav, estranged uncle of Akhilesh Yadav and younger brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav had formed a breakaway group of dissent Samajwadi Party leaders and later on formed his political party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia). Shivpal Yadav has often been seen taking stance against the BJP after allegations of being the B party of BJP. Similar allegations were made against newly floated party by former SP minister and five time independent MLA from Kunda (Pratapgarh), Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya. Singh has floated a new political outfit party ‘Jansatta Party’, which is claimed to be formed for fighting for equal rights for the upper caste people of the society.Earlier speaking at the joint press conference also said that the SP-BSP alliance will put a full stop to BJP’s politics in the country and that the alliance will not just be limited till 2019 Lok Sabha Elections but also the SP-BSP will contest together the 2022 State Assembly Elections. “Our alliance will go a long-way and will from today PM Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah, Guru-Chela will have sleepless nights. The BJP is using CBI against Akhilesh Yadav and we condemn that. We want to make it clear that we stand in full solidarity with Akhilesh Yadav and will support him throughout.”