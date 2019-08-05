Mayawati-led BSP, YSR Congress Support Modi Govt’s Move to Revoke Article 370 in Kashmir

Mayawati-led Bajuhan Samaj Party (BSP) and YSR Congress Party have come out in support of the revoking of Article 370, introduced in Rajya Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

The amendment was introduced amid loud ruckus in the House.

BSP’s Rajya Sabha MP Satish Mishra supported the removal of Article 370. The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), headed by Andhra Pradeh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, also supported the government in Rajya Sabha.

Leader of opposition, Ghulam Nabi Azad, while speaking in the Upper House of the Parliament, said, “Many have sacrificed their lives for Kashmir...Many parties have lost their leaders in Kashmir. Civilians have also lost their lives to keep Kashmir with India...people of India have stood by Kashmir. What has happened today is not normal. We stand by the constitution of India...we are willing to give up our lives for the constitution...but we condemn any act against the constitution...today BJP has murdered the constitution.”

Meanwhile, the National Conference (NC) on Sunday voiced concerns over the uncertain and uptight situation in Jammu and Kashmir and said the party would fight against any infringement of the special constitutional status of the State.

The NC had a four-hour meeting of its party’s political affairs committee (PAC) over the current situation in the Valley. The meeting was chaired by party vice-president Omar Abdullah.

After the meeting, an NC spokesperson said that the party called for “effective and immediate” measures to instil confidence among the people in Kashmir. He said the party is willing to go an extra mile to defend Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution.

The party also said the need of the hour calls for well-considered response to the situation. The meeting was called to deliberate on the prevailing situation in the State, the spokesperson said. He said the party leadership unanimously impressed upon the Government of India to clear the air on current uncertainty in Kashmir.

