Mayawati Meeting Ajit Jogi Sets off Speculation of Alliance in Chhattisgarh

Amid reports of political re-alignment in Chhattisgarh politics just ahead of the Assembly elections, former State Chief Minister Ajit Jogi met Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati in Delhi on Wednesday.Jogi parted ways with the Congress last year to form Chhattisgarh Janata Congress. However, Jogi's wife Renu is still in the Congress.The meeting between two leaders has sparked speculations over a tie-up between BSP and Jogi's party in the Assembly elections slated for December this year. Jogi's son and MLA from Marvahi Amit Jogi was also reportedly present in the meeting.This was the first political engagement of Jogi senior after being discharged from a Delhi hospital where he was undergoing a treatment for a respiratory ailment.The BSP has pockets of support base in the Dalit-dominated Satnami belt in central Chhattisgarh.The BSP has in the last four elections polled 5 to 10 percentage votes. The party has one MLA in the current Assembly.Raman Singh-led BJP government has edged past the opposition Congress by a narrow margin in the last two elections.The difference in the vote share between the two parties in 2013 was less than one percent.Interestingly, BSP founder Kanshi Ram contested his first Lok Sabha elections from Janjgir in Chhattisgarh in eighties when BSP was in its formative stage.