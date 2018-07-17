Mayawati Removes BSP Leader Who Said Rahul Gandhi Can't be PM as His Mother is a Foreigner

Taking strong exception to statements made at a party meeting on Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘foreign origin’, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has cracked the whip to remove party vice-president Jai Prakash Singh from the post.Projecting Mayawati as the PM candidate, Singh had in his speech in Lucknow yesterday said Rahul Gandhi can’t be the Prime Minister because of her mother’s ‘foreign origin’.Mayawati has also removed Singh from the post of the national coordinator, indicating her efforts to salvage the situation within hours of media reporting on the deliberations at BSP’s meet on Monday.“The views expressed by Singh are personal,” said Mayawati in a hurriedly called press conference in Delhi.She also asked party workers to refrain from making any comments on the ongoing talks with other parties on pre-poll tie-up.The BSP is already in talks with the Congress for an alliance in three state Assembly polls slated for December this year in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.While Congress seems to be eager for a tie-up in MP and Chhattisgarh, its leadership in Rajasthan is reluctant to share space with the BSP.The BSP, on the other hand, is looking for a comprehensive poll pact in the three states which may later be formalised for a larger coalition for 2019 general elections in what is being seen as a determined bid by Mayawati for a central position in national politics.