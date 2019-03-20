LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Mayawati Opts Out of Lok Sabha Battle, Cites 'Current Political Situation' for Her Decision

The decision comes even as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan had recently said that they would like to see Mayawati as the next prime minister of India.

Updated:March 20, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
Mayawati Opts Out of Lok Sabha Battle, Cites 'Current Political Situation' for Her Decision
File photo of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Former UP chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday announced that she would not contest the Lok Sabha elections. The leader cited "current political situation" for her decision.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Mayawati said, "I know I can win from any seat. All that I have to do is to file my nomination and my party workers will take care of the rest. We have a strong alliance with RLD and SP to defeat BJP. It is more important for us to win more seats than for me to win one. I had earlier resigned from Rajya Sabha to keep our movement alive, but keeping in mind the current political situation, I have decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

The decision comes even as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan had recently said that they would like to see Mayawati as the next prime minister of India.

"Uttar Pradesh has given Prime Ministers in the past as well and will give one this time too. I will be happy if the next Prime Minister is from Uttar Pradesh," Yadav had said.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan also batted for Mayawati as PM. "This is our wish and our ardent desire," he had said. BSP had announced to ally with JSP for the Lok Sabha as well as the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

Last week, Mayawati had indicated to party leaders that she will not contest the Lok Sabha election but will focus on the party’s campaign across the country instead.

The BSP had contested 503 Lok Sabha seats but won none with a countrywide vote share of five per cent. In Uttar Pradesh, she will hold the first joint rally with her alliance partners, the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, in Deoband on April 7.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
