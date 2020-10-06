Mayawati Questions Conspiracy Theory in Hathras by UP Govt, Asks if It’s Due to Electoral Concerns

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday questioned the conspiracy claims of the Uttar Pradesh government in Hathras for communal and casteist riots in the state. The BSP supremo asked if the conspiracy theory was out of electoral concerns and said the government should focus on getting justice for the aggrieved family instead.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said: “The UP government's charge against the conspiracy to incite casteist and communal riots to influence developments in Hathras case is right or an electoral trick, this time will tell, but the demand of the public is to bring justice to the victim’s family. It would be better if the government concentrates on this.”

She added, “There was a lot of fury and outrage across the country for the kind of wrong and inhuman treatment done with the victim’s family in the Hathras incident. The government should get serious to rectify the mistake and bring justice to the victim's family, otherwise it will be difficult to prevent heinous incidents.”

Hathras has been in the news after a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped on September 14 in a village in the district and she succumbed to her injuries a fortnight later at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Her hurried cremation in the dead of the night, allegedly without the parents’ consent, created further outrage. Adityanath, however, said anarchist elements were trying to trigger communal and caste violence in the state.

Meanwhile, four people, said to have links with alleged radical group Popular Front of India (PFI) and an associate outfit, were arrested in Mathura on Monday while they were on their way to Hathras from Delhi, police said. They said the four were taken into custody at Mathura’s Math toll plaza where the police were checking vehicles after receiving a tip-off that some suspicious people were on their way to Hathras from Delhi.