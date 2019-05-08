English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mayawati Returns Modi's 'Mahamilavat' Fire, Says 'He Turned His Upper Caste Into Backward for Poll Gain'
This is probably the first time that the BSP supremo is holding a rally in support of a SP president. The SP and BSP have been arch political rivals for nearly two decades.
BSP supremo Mayawati shared the stage with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Ajit Singh. (Image: Twitter/Samajwadi Party)
Lucknow: Hitting back at PM Narendra Modi for dubbing the Opposition "mahamilavati", Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday said that the prime minister was the most "adulterated" person who, despite being from "upper caste", calls himself "backward" for political gains.
"The biggest mahamilavati is PM Modi himself as he has enlisted his upper caste in the backward list for political gains during the tenure of his own government. The person who is really backward is Akhilesh Yadav. He is not a fake and 'on-paper' backward like Narendra Modi," she said addressing a rally in support of the Samajwadi Party chief in Azamgarh, who is contesting polls from the seat against Bhojpuri actor and BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua'.
Mayawati added that the BJP and RSS are rattled by the gathbandhan as they fear that such alliances, if formed in other states, might cause trouble for them.
