»
3-min read

Mayawati Returns Modi's 'Mahamilavat' Fire, Says 'He Turned His Upper Caste Into Backward for Poll Gain'

This is probably the first time that the BSP supremo is holding a rally in support of a SP president. The SP and BSP have been arch political rivals for nearly two decades.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
BSP supremo Mayawati shared the stage with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Ajit Singh. (Image: Twitter/Samajwadi Party)
Loading...
Lucknow: Hitting back at PM Narendra Modi for dubbing the Opposition "mahamilavati", Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday said that the prime minister was the most "adulterated" person who, despite being from "upper caste", calls himself "backward" for political gains.

"The biggest mahamilavati is PM Modi himself as he has enlisted his upper caste in the backward list for political gains during the tenure of his own government. The person who is really backward is Akhilesh Yadav. He is not a fake and 'on-paper' backward like Narendra Modi," she said addressing a rally in support of the Samajwadi Party chief in Azamgarh, who is contesting polls from the seat against Bhojpuri actor and BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua'.

Mayawati added that the BJP and RSS are rattled by the gathbandhan as they fear that such alliances, if formed in other states, might cause trouble for them.

This is probably the first time that the BSP supremo is holding a rally in support of a SP president. The SP and BSP have been arch political rivals for nearly two decades.

The history of the bad blood between Mulayam and Mayawati dates back to June 2, 1995 when the infamous 'guest house' incident took place, turning the parties into sworn enemies, seemingly to never come together again. However, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Akhilesh Yadav ended the enmity and joined hands with the BSP supremo to defeat the BJP.

Talking about UP mahagathbandhan, former UP CM Mayawati said, "After SP, BSP and RLD joined hands, the entire BJP went berserk and began giving absurd statements. But the gathering here shows that people will vote for the gathbandhan candidate and make him win by a huge margin."

"The BJP has fielded another Yadav candidate from the Sadar seat as a part of their conspiracy against Akhilesh Yadav. But I am sure you people will vote for Akhilesh in such huge numbers that no one in future will dare to contest against him. The voting in the last five phases have been in favour of gathbandhan and it will continue in the next two phases also."

Further attacking the BJP government at the Centre, Mayawati said, "People of Purvanchal need to listen to me carefully. In 2007, when we formed our government, the Congress and BJP didn't like it. The BJP then tried to woo most backward castes like Nishads, Rajbhars, Maurya, etc. The BJP formed outfits of these MBCs just to divide their votes and take political advantage. When the parliamentary election comes, they give money to these parties and tell them not to contest or give them one or two seats."

"They didn't even spare the house of Akhilesh Yadav and ultimately his uncle Shivpal Yadav formed his own party. This was done just to split the votes. They (BJP) do such type of conspiracies. People should not get influenced by these small outfits who have fielded candidates just to split votes. You all should stay with the social gathbandhan of SP-BSP-RLD and then expect social upliftment,” added the BSP chief.

She also warned the people against the promises made by the Congress, which has been advertising the NYAY scheme in its election campaign.

The BSP supremo shared the stage with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief Ajit Singh along with BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra and Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand.

Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Azamgarh, which was won by his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections.

In the Modi wave of 2014, Mulayam Singh had bagged around 3.60 lakh votes, BSP candidate had bagged around 2.66 lakh votes while BJP’s Ramakant Yadav had bagged around 2.77 lakh votes. Congress, which had bagged 17950 votes in 2014, has decided not to field any candidate against MSY on Azamgarh seat.
Live TV

