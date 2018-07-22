GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mayawati Sacks Close Aide Jai Prakash Singh for Remarks Against PM, Rahul Gandhi

The BSP in a press release only referred to his remarks dubbing the prime minister as "Gabbar Singh" as the reason behind his removal.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2018, 8:40 AM IST
File Photo BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo Credit: PTI)
New Delhi: BSP supremo Mayawati today sacked her close aide Jai Prakash Singh from the party for his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

He was recently stripped of party posts for his remarks.

The BSP in a press release only referred to his remarks dubbing the prime minister as "Gabbar Singh" as the reason behind his removal.

He had recently said Rahul Gandhi cannot be the prime minister as his mother was not of Indian origin.

He had also said that Mayawati was the best candidate for the top post.

As her party finalises its strategy for the upcoming assembly polls, Mayawati warned senior leaders against making public comments on the possibility of alliances, saying such remarks would be considered indiscipline.

Addressing coordinators and senior party leaders here, she said the decision on forging alliances rests solely with the party top brass and decision taken in the interest of the party, the country and the BSP's philosophy will be conveyed to all.

Remarks by workers and leaders about possible tie-ups will be considered indiscipline. Discipline demands that such remarks are avoided, the statement quoted her as saying.

The BSP wants to ally with Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, but the latter is only ready for an alliance in MP.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
