English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mayawati Sacks Close Aide Jai Prakash Singh for Remarks Against PM, Rahul Gandhi
The BSP in a press release only referred to his remarks dubbing the prime minister as "Gabbar Singh" as the reason behind his removal.
File Photo BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo Credit: PTI)
New Delhi: BSP supremo Mayawati today sacked her close aide Jai Prakash Singh from the party for his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
He was recently stripped of party posts for his remarks.
The BSP in a press release only referred to his remarks dubbing the prime minister as "Gabbar Singh" as the reason behind his removal.
He had recently said Rahul Gandhi cannot be the prime minister as his mother was not of Indian origin.
He had also said that Mayawati was the best candidate for the top post.
As her party finalises its strategy for the upcoming assembly polls, Mayawati warned senior leaders against making public comments on the possibility of alliances, saying such remarks would be considered indiscipline.
Addressing coordinators and senior party leaders here, she said the decision on forging alliances rests solely with the party top brass and decision taken in the interest of the party, the country and the BSP's philosophy will be conveyed to all.
Remarks by workers and leaders about possible tie-ups will be considered indiscipline. Discipline demands that such remarks are avoided, the statement quoted her as saying.
The BSP wants to ally with Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, but the latter is only ready for an alliance in MP.
Also Watch
He was recently stripped of party posts for his remarks.
The BSP in a press release only referred to his remarks dubbing the prime minister as "Gabbar Singh" as the reason behind his removal.
He had recently said Rahul Gandhi cannot be the prime minister as his mother was not of Indian origin.
He had also said that Mayawati was the best candidate for the top post.
As her party finalises its strategy for the upcoming assembly polls, Mayawati warned senior leaders against making public comments on the possibility of alliances, saying such remarks would be considered indiscipline.
Addressing coordinators and senior party leaders here, she said the decision on forging alliances rests solely with the party top brass and decision taken in the interest of the party, the country and the BSP's philosophy will be conveyed to all.
Remarks by workers and leaders about possible tie-ups will be considered indiscipline. Discipline demands that such remarks are avoided, the statement quoted her as saying.
The BSP wants to ally with Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, but the latter is only ready for an alliance in MP.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- UAE Driving Licence Now Valid in Over 50 Countries, India Not on the List
- Reliance Jio Monsoon Hungama Offer: Understanding The Costs And The Benefits
- Cyberattack on Singapore Health Database Steals Details of 1.5 Million Users, Including PM
- 'Monopoly Cash is Complete': New Lavender 100 Rupee Note Has Left Twitter Colourful
- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar Are the Perfect 'Pouting Soul Mates'; Here's Proof
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...