Mayawati Sacks Close Aide Ramvir Upadhyaya for Supporting BJP Candidates in UP

Once considered Mayawati's right hand, Ramvir Upadhyaya was also removed from the chief whip position in the Assembly.

IANS

Updated:May 21, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
Mayawati Sacks Close Aide Ramvir Upadhyaya for Supporting BJP Candidates in UP
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)
Agra: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Tuesday sacked Ramvir Upadhyaya, once considered her right-hand man. She sacked her former Energy Minister over his anti-party activities, especially for supporting BJP candidates in Uttar Pradesh.

Upadhyaya was also removed from the chief whip position in the Assembly. However, he continues to be an MLA from Sadabad.

General Secretary Mewa Lal Gautam in a letter had accused Upadhyaya of carrying out anti-party activities in Aligarh, Fatehpur Sikri, Aligarh and Hathras by supporting rival candidates.

Upadhyaya was found hobnobbing with senior BJP leaders after his wife Seema Upadhyaya refused to contest from Fatehpur Sikri (Agra rural) constituency on a BSP ticket against Congress candidate Raj Babbar and BJP's Raj Kumar Chahar.

Upadhyaya has been asked not to attend any BSP meetings.
