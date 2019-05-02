English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mayawati Says Rahul-Modi Hug a Sign of Collusion After Priyanka Gandhi’s Weak Candidate Claim
Mayawati said it is now becoming clear that BJP and Congress are fighting against the UP gathbandhan.
BSP supremo Mayawati addressing a press conference on Saturday (Image : PTI).
Loading...
New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, on Thurday asked voters in Uttar Pradesh to remain away from Congress. She alleged that BJP and Congress are working together in the state to sideline the alliance between BSP and Samajwadi Party (SP).
“BJP & Congress are cut from the same cloth. I urge voters that they should not vote for Congress, they should instead vote for the gathbandhan candidate and ensure that BJP is defeated. We all saw how Rahul hugged PM in the parliament both parties are in collusion but they will be wiped out of UP,” said Mayawati.
She was referring to the incident in July last year, when during his Parliamentary debate in Lok Sabha, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had walked across to Narendra Modi and hugged him.
Mayawati also added, “It is now becoming clear that BJP & Congress are fighting against the UP gathbandhan.
Her statement came after Congress general secretary for east UP, Priyanka Gandhi, said on Wednesday that Congress candidates would cut into BJP votes wherever they were not strong enough to win, hinting at a tactical understanding with the alliance.
"It is clear that our candidates are putting up a tough fight. Where they are strong enough, they will win on their own. Where they carry less weight, we have fielded such candidates that they would eat into BJP votes," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.
But her claim also didn’t go down well with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who also took potshots at the Congress on Thursday and said, “There is no difference between the BJP and the Congress. The Congress wants to benefit the BJP.”
“The people are not with the Congress. The sentiment in the state is against them,” he added.
Even as Priyanka had on Wednesday hinted at an understanding, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said BSP supremo Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav were controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Canvassing for Congress MP P L Punia’s son, Tanuj, who is the party’s candidate from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul said, “In the past five years, did the SP or BSP take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly? Did you hear any statement from Mayawati or Mulayam Singh Yadav? See, I am not scared of Narendra Modi. I don’t care. If someone is scared, it is Narendra Modi. But the controller of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav is in the hands of Narendra Modi.”
The Congress president further said the Prime Minister can put pressure on the SP and BSP because “they have a history”.
“Remember, Modi can’t put pressure on me, but he can put pressure on BSP and SP. They have a history, I don’t. He never said SP-mukt India or BSP-mukt India. He said Congress-mukt India. There is a reason. Because only the Congress can compete with Narendra Modi),” Rahul said.
“BJP & Congress are cut from the same cloth. I urge voters that they should not vote for Congress, they should instead vote for the gathbandhan candidate and ensure that BJP is defeated. We all saw how Rahul hugged PM in the parliament both parties are in collusion but they will be wiped out of UP,” said Mayawati.
She was referring to the incident in July last year, when during his Parliamentary debate in Lok Sabha, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had walked across to Narendra Modi and hugged him.
Mayawati also added, “It is now becoming clear that BJP & Congress are fighting against the UP gathbandhan.
Her statement came after Congress general secretary for east UP, Priyanka Gandhi, said on Wednesday that Congress candidates would cut into BJP votes wherever they were not strong enough to win, hinting at a tactical understanding with the alliance.
"It is clear that our candidates are putting up a tough fight. Where they are strong enough, they will win on their own. Where they carry less weight, we have fielded such candidates that they would eat into BJP votes," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.
But her claim also didn’t go down well with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who also took potshots at the Congress on Thursday and said, “There is no difference between the BJP and the Congress. The Congress wants to benefit the BJP.”
“The people are not with the Congress. The sentiment in the state is against them,” he added.
Even as Priyanka had on Wednesday hinted at an understanding, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said BSP supremo Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav were controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Canvassing for Congress MP P L Punia’s son, Tanuj, who is the party’s candidate from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul said, “In the past five years, did the SP or BSP take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly? Did you hear any statement from Mayawati or Mulayam Singh Yadav? See, I am not scared of Narendra Modi. I don’t care. If someone is scared, it is Narendra Modi. But the controller of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav is in the hands of Narendra Modi.”
The Congress president further said the Prime Minister can put pressure on the SP and BSP because “they have a history”.
“Remember, Modi can’t put pressure on me, but he can put pressure on BSP and SP. They have a history, I don’t. He never said SP-mukt India or BSP-mukt India. He said Congress-mukt India. There is a reason. Because only the Congress can compete with Narendra Modi),” Rahul said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Episode 4 New Pictures: As Daenerys Sails to King's Landing, Will Jon Accompany Her?
- This is How Much Kim Kardashian's Outrageous Bathroom Sink With No Basin Costs
- BSNL Removes Rs 10, Rs 20 Prepaid Recharge Packs From Online Channels, Vouchers Available Offline
- PewDiePie Met Saiman Says, the 'Indian PewDiePie' But the Internet Thinks its Photoshopped
- IAF Helicopter on PM Modi’s Security Review Duty Makes Emergency Landing
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results