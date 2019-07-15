Mayawati Seeks Strict Action against 'Wrong Practice' of Forcing People to Chant Religious Slogans
Mayawati's remarks came after a cleric in Muzaffarnagar claimed that 12 youngsters accosted him, beat him up and also pulled his beard before forcing him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)
Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Monday alleged that a "wrong practice" of forcing people to chant religious slogans has begun in Uttar Pradesh and a few other states, while seeking tough action against it from the Centre and state governments.
Mayawati's remarks came after a cleric claimed that he was forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.
"In some states, including Uttar Pradesh, a wrong practice of forcing people to chant religious slogans and committing atrocities has begun, and it should be condemned," she tweeted.
In her post on the micro-blogging site in Hindi, she also said, "There is a need for the Centre and state governments to take tough actions against it so that brotherhood and harmony is maintained everywhere and development is not affected."
Citing a complaint lodged by the cleric, SP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said Imam Imlaq-ur-Rehman, a Muzaffarnagar resident, was going to his village on his motorcycle on Saturday, when nearly 12 youngsters accosted him, beat him up and also pulled his beard.
The UP Police has booked nearly 12 youths in the matter, the SP added.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: TCL's 2019 Edition of 4K TVs Starting Rs 25,999 With Amazon Alexa Built-in
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Thinks it's Silly to Criticise Game of Thrones Creators Over Show's Ending
- Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Svelte Frame as She Stuns in This Colourful Bikini
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: All The Deals on OnePlus 7, Including Amazon Pay ICICI and HDFC Card Discounts
- Greatest Sunday in Sport History? Wimbledon and Cricket World Cup Final Had Fans at the Edge of Their Seats