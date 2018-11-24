Mayawati Slams BJP, Shiv Sena Over Ayodhya Issue, Says 'They Want to Divert Attention Ahead of Polls'

Alleging that BJP and other right-wing organisations were working hand in glove to divert people's attention from real issues, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Saturday said that raking up Ayodhya issue ahead of 2019 general elections was a "conspiracy by BJP and Shiv Sena"."To divert attention from their failures, they raised Ram Mandir issue. Had their intentions been good they needn't have waited for five years. It's their political tactic, nothing else. Whatever their associates like Shiv Sena and VHP are doing is part of their conspiracy," BSP chief said while speaking to the media. She advised the outfits to to wait and abide by the Supreme Court ruling as the matter was still subjudice in the top court.Further, the BSP supremo cautioned party cadre from staying away from organizations like Bhim Army, who were allegedly using her and BSP's name to gather people at their rallies and to seek donation.Without taking the name of Chandrashekhar Azad's outfit, Mayawati said, “Some small organizations are holding rallies and are telling people that it is related to BSP in order to garner support. Also, such organizations are seeking donation from people. I want to caution people that these organizations have nothing to do with BSP and their sole aim is to collect donation. Such organizations may play in the hands of opposition parties during the elections.”“It was due to these organizations that last year violence broke out in the peaceful village of Shabbirpur in Saharanpur district. Many dalits were injured and killed in these violent incidences following which I had resign in the Rajya Sabha as I was not allowed to speak on the issue by leaders of opposition parties,” added BSP Chief.Recently, the Bhim Army had held a ‘Bahujan Samaj Banao’ rally in Bijnor and had batted for Dalit-Muslim unity citing the importance of social engineering formula that was once the base of Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh.Earlier, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati had targeted Bhim Army president Chandrashekar Azad for addressing her as ‘Bua’. “For the past few days, a man who was recently released from jail is trying to call me ‘Bua’. I can never have a relation with these sort of people. My party and I can never be associated with people who were jailed for violence and were freed as part of a strategy against Bahujan Samaj Party. If people would have been following the path shown by Baba Saheb and Kanshiram Ji, then they would have come out in support and taken the BSP movement forward instead of forming a separate outfit,” Mayawati had said.