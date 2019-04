Mayawati Slams Congress Manifesto, Calls it Unreliable and Simmering with 'False Promises'

कांग्रेस पार्टी का लोकसभा चुनाव घोषणा पत्र पूर्व के इनके वादों की तरह ही दिखावा व छलावा ज्यादा लगता है। कांग्रेस द्वारा लगातार वादाखिलाफी करने का ही परिणाम है कि उसके वादों के प्रति जनता में विश्वसनीयता की कमी है। वैसे इस मामले में कांग्रेस व बीजेपी में कोई ज्यादा फर्क नहीं है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 3, 2019

: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati accused the Congress of pulling wool over the eyes of the people by making false promises in its manifesto, which was released on Tuesday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Lashing out at the grand-old party, she said that the manifesto was “unreliable”, just like the party’s promises. Calling the members of the Congress party "imposters", she hit out at BJP in the same breath, and added that there isn’t much difference between the two parties.“The Election Manifesto of the Congress party is unreliable just like the promises made earlier by the party. It is result of ‘betrayal’ by the Congress party which has lost credibility. However, there is not much difference between Congress and BJP in this regard,” Mayawati tweeted.However, speaking to News18, Congress Spokesperson Anshu Awasthi, urged Mayawati to support the party with its schemes, which he said, were in the interest of the “backward and deprived masses of the country”.“The Congress party always delivers what it promises, may it be farm loan waiver or the implementation of Swaminathan Commission. The NYAY scheme promised by Congress is for the benefit of the poor and backward sections of the society.Hence, I would like to request Mayawati ji to kindly support us”In another tweet, Mayawati trained guns with BJP and said that the saffron party was unnerved by the BSP-SP-RLD alliance in the state. “The leaders of BJP are so scared of the BSP-SP-RLD alliance in the state that they have started to target top leadership of the alliance and are giving absurd statements about them. People should not come under influence by such things and should not deviate from core issues; we will give them a befitting reply by giving good results in the elections,” she wrote