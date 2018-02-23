Mayawati Slams Yogi Government, Terms UP Investors’ Summit a Waste of Money

Taking a hit at the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, BSP Supremo Mayawati has termed UP Investors’ Summit a sheer waste of the government money. Issuing a press statement, Mayawati said that organising Investors Summit has become a fashion nowadays. The BJP government has wasted taxpayers’ money. This money could have been used for constructive work for the poor and needy and also for the unemployed youth of the state, and to help farmers get rid of their loans.Slamming the BJP Government, Mayawati said that UP Investors’ Summit was organised just to divert people’s attention from major issues like inflation and unemployment. After organising such events in Maharashtra and other BJP ruled states, now the trend was being followed in Uttar Pradesh too, she added.The BSP Supremo further said that investors will only come if there is some control on crime and there is a visible improvement in the law and order but looking at the present situation, it does not look like if any private investor will invest money here. That is why there is very high probability that the Investors’ Summit will prove to be a political stunt wasting taxpayers’ money and nothing more than that. The MoUs of lakhs of crores of rupees which are signed and are just being done to divert people’s attention.Just two-days back at the UP Investors’ Summit, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said, “It is a matter of pride for the state that fortune-500 companies are participating in the summit. I want to tell you all that till now, we have signed 1,045 MoUs worth Rs 4.28 lakh crore I have recently presented budget of Rs 4.28 lakh crore and the figure of MOUs signed is the same... We are heading towards a new Uttar Pradesh.”Earlier, while inaugurating the UP Investors’ Summit, PM Narendra Modi had said that Uttar Pradesh can become the growth engine of the country and the Yogi government is building a new UP.