Mayawati Slams Yogi Govt's 'Politically Motivated' Move to Include 17 OBCs in SC List

Lucknow: A day after Allahabad High Court stayed the Yogi Adityanath’s government’s move to include 17 Other Backward Castes into the Scheduled Castes' list, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati attacked the BJP for its “politically motivated decision”.

In her Twitter post, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh called out how “politically motivated decisions” hit an entire community. “These don’t do any harm to political outfits but an entire community gets affected by such unfortunate decisions,” Mayawati said.

The Allahabad court’s decision came on a petition filed by social activist Gorakh Prasad.

Earlier, the BSP Chief had slammed the move as “unconstitutional”. “No government can include or remove any caste from the Scheduled Caste list. Article 341 prevents the government from doing so. Only the President and the Parliament have the powers to do so,” she said.

“Part 1 of Article 341 clearly states that the President can specify any group to the SC list through a public notification on the Governor's advice. Part 2 says that if notification is released under part 1 of Article 341, it can only be changed by the Parliament. Part 2 also states that Parliament can specify, include or exclude any group from the SC list,” she had explained.

She pointed out that the notification cannot be undone by any other notification. “These castes will no longer get the benefits of quota under the OBC category. They will be treated as General castes. It is clear that Yogi Government has issued this order to deceive these castes,” Mayawati alleged.

