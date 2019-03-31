English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mayawati Smells Conspiracy in Chandrashekar Azad's Candidature, Says Move Reflects BJP's Casteist Ideology
Renewing her allegations of the Bhim Army chief being a BJP agent, Mayawati said the saffron party tried to put him in the BSP as a spy, but the move had failed.
Files photos of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and BSP supremo Mayawati.
New Delhi: A day after Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad launched his Lok Sabha election campaign in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi, Bahujan Samaj
Party (BSP) supremo said his move would only benefit the BJP by dividing Dalit votes.
She said the formation of the Bhim Army was a BJP conspiracy and it only revealed the saffron party’s anti-Dalit mindset and sickening politics.
Renewing her allegations of Azad being a BJP agent, Mayawati said the saffron party tried to put him in the BSP as a spy, but the move had failed.
In her appeal to voters to make sure that their votes count, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister urged the electorate to ensure that the egoist, autocratic and grossly racist and communal BJP was removed from power.
Except for the BJP, which has announced Modi’s candidature from Varanasi, no other party has come up yet with any face for the seat.
In 2014, the constituency had witnessed high-voltage canvassing when Delhi chief minister and AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal had contested and lost against Modi.
Commencing his roadshow on Saturday after garlanding a statue of BR Ambedkar, Azad alleged the PM had only favoured the rich by waiving their loan worth billions of rupees, but “harassed” small borrowers and the poor.
“The countdown to Modi's defeat has begun,” he said.
दलितों का वोट बांटकर बीजेपी को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए ही बीजेपी भीम आर्मी के चन्द्रशेखर को वाराणसी लोकसभा सीट से चुनाव लड़वा रही है। यह संगठन बीजेपी ने ही षडयंत्र के तहत बनवाया है और इसकी आड़ में भी अपनी दलित-विरोधी मानसिकता वाली घिनौनी राजनीति कर रही है।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) 31 March 2019
