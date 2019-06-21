Take the pledge to vote

Mayawati Takes Dig at TDP MPs Defection, Says Everything is Fair in BJP Brand of Politics

In a boost to the BJP, four of the six TDP MPs in the Rajya Sabha joined the party on Thursday and sought merger of the TDP Legislature Party with it in the Upper House.

PTI

Updated:June 21, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
Mayawati Takes Dig at TDP MPs Defection, Says Everything is Fair in BJP Brand of Politics
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)
Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday ridiculed the BJP for "engineering defection" of four TDP MPs in the Rajya Sabha, saying "everything is fair in BJP brand of politics".

"Yesterday when the President was giving assurances to the country on the behalf of the government, the BJP on the same day engineered defection of four TDP MPs," she tweeted.

In a boost to the BJP, four of the six TDP MPs in the Rajya Sabha joined the party on Thursday and sought merger of the TDP Legislature Party with it in the Upper House.

Mayawati said the BJP had earlier dubbed two of these MPs as "corrupt", but now after joining their party, the lawmakers have become "doodh ka dhula" (pure).

"It is clear that everything is fair in BJP brand of politics and nothing is wrong," she remarked.

The breakaway Telugu Desam Party (TDP) faction includes Y S Chowdary, C M Ramesh, Garikapati Mohan Rao and T G Venkatesh.

