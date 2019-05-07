English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mayawati Terms Modi 'Chowkidar of Capitalists', Says SP-BSP Will 'Shake the Roots' of BJP
BSP chief Mayawati alleged that farmers in Uttar Pradesh are facing immense hardship because of stray cattle and blamed the Yogi Adityanath government for it.
File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati. (PTI)
Loading...
Jaunpur: The BSP and the SP Tuesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi "chowkidar (watchman) of capitalists" and asserted the two alliance partners will "shake the roots" of the ruling party.
Addressing an election rally in favour of alliance candidates of Jaunpur and Machhlishahr seats, the alliance termed the Congress "anti-Dalit" and alleged that the grand old party wants people to stay poor.
"Both the BJP and Congress are anti-Dalits... the Congress, which is claiming to provide Rs 6,000 (under its proposed 'Nyay' scheme) only wants people to remain poor and helpless," BSP chief Mayawati told the gathering.
Terming Modi the "chowkidar (watchman) of capitalists", she alleged that he helped the rich become richer.
"BJP is going out of power in these elections... it has failed to fulfil the promises made in 2014 to the poor and middle class... despite all this, how can the prime minister seek votes again," Mayawati said and termed GST and demonetisation the cause of corruption.
"Terror attacks are taking place and the government is busy taking mileage out of the Army's valour," she claimed.
She alleged that farmers in Uttar Pradesh are facing immense hardship because of stray cattle and blamed the Yogi Adityanath government for it.
In his address, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said, "The BJP is standing on a foundation of lies and our alliance will shake its very roots... perhaps the BJP is not aware of the alliance storm."
"This time, people will snatch the chair of the chaiwala-turned-chowkidar," he said, and asked, "How can the prime minister, who got scared of a jawan in Varanasi, face terrorism and Naxalism."
Addressing an election rally in favour of alliance candidates of Jaunpur and Machhlishahr seats, the alliance termed the Congress "anti-Dalit" and alleged that the grand old party wants people to stay poor.
"Both the BJP and Congress are anti-Dalits... the Congress, which is claiming to provide Rs 6,000 (under its proposed 'Nyay' scheme) only wants people to remain poor and helpless," BSP chief Mayawati told the gathering.
Terming Modi the "chowkidar (watchman) of capitalists", she alleged that he helped the rich become richer.
"BJP is going out of power in these elections... it has failed to fulfil the promises made in 2014 to the poor and middle class... despite all this, how can the prime minister seek votes again," Mayawati said and termed GST and demonetisation the cause of corruption.
"Terror attacks are taking place and the government is busy taking mileage out of the Army's valour," she claimed.
She alleged that farmers in Uttar Pradesh are facing immense hardship because of stray cattle and blamed the Yogi Adityanath government for it.
In his address, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said, "The BJP is standing on a foundation of lies and our alliance will shake its very roots... perhaps the BJP is not aware of the alliance storm."
"This time, people will snatch the chair of the chaiwala-turned-chowkidar," he said, and asked, "How can the prime minister, who got scared of a jawan in Varanasi, face terrorism and Naxalism."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taapsee Pannu Says Varun Dhawan is the Biggest ‘Diva’ She has Worked With
- Erica Fernandes Spends Her Birthday with Kasautii Zindagii Kay Co-star Parth Samthaan in Mussoorie
- Liverpool vs Barcelona, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And Prediction
- PUBG Mobile: Be Like Bahubali With The Great Indian Warrior Outfit
- Redmi X Flagship To Be Called K20 Pro Reveals Leaked Protective Sticker
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results