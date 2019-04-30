Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mayawati Says Will Review Support to MP Govt After BSP's Guna Candidate Joins Congress

BSP candidate from Guna, Lokendra Singh Rajput, joined the Congress on Monday evening and extended his support to Guna's sitting MP and Congress candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mayawati Says Will Review Support to MP Govt After BSP's Guna Candidate Joins Congress
File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati.
Loading...
Bhopal: BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday said she would review support to the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh after the party's Guna candidate pulled out of the election race and joined the Congress.

BSP candidate from Guna, Lokendra Singh Rajput, joined the Congress on Monday evening and extended his support to Guna's sitting MP and Congress candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia. Voting in Guna will be held in the sixth phase on May 12.

Alleging the Congress was misusing the official machinery in Madhya Pradesh, she said, in a tweet, "The Congress is not less than the BJP in misusing the official machinery. The BSP candidate from Guna has been forced by the Congress to pull out of the election race but the BSP will give a reply by fighting on its own symbol and review its support to the Congress government."

She further urged people to remain vigilant. "The view of Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh that even if the BJP wins, the SP-BSP alliance should not win depicts their casteist, narrow attitude and double standards. Therefore, people's belief that it is only our alliance that can defeat the BJP is correct. People need to remain vigilant," she said in another tweet.

In the last year's state Assembly polls, the Congress emerged as the single largest party in the 230-member House with 114 seats, two short of the simple majority mark.

It formed the government with the support of two legislators of the BSP, one MLA of the Samajwadi Party and four Independents. The BJP won 109 seats in the state polls.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram