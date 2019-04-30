Mayawati Says Will Review Support to MP Govt After BSP's Guna Candidate Joins Congress

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday said she would review support to the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh after the party's Guna candidate pulled out of the election race and joined the Congress.BSP candidate from Guna, Lokendra Singh Rajput, joined the Congress on Monday evening and extended his support to Guna's sitting MP and Congress candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia. Voting in Guna will be held in the sixth phase on May 12.Alleging the Congress was misusing the official machinery in Madhya Pradesh, she said, in a tweet, "The Congress is not less than the BJP in misusing the official machinery. The BSP candidate from Guna has been forced by the Congress to pull out of the election race but the BSP will give a reply by fighting on its own symbol and review its support to the Congress government."She further urged people to remain vigilant. "The view of Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh that even if the BJP wins, the SP-BSP alliance should not win depicts their casteist, narrow attitude and double standards. Therefore, people's belief that it is only our alliance that can defeat the BJP is correct. People need to remain vigilant," she said in another tweet.In the last year's state Assembly polls, the Congress emerged as the single largest party in the 230-member House with 114 seats, two short of the simple majority mark.It formed the government with the support of two legislators of the BSP, one MLA of the Samajwadi Party and four Independents. The BJP won 109 seats in the state polls.