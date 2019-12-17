Mayawati to Take Up Jamia, AMU Crackdown with Prez, Says 'Will Seek Judicial Inquiry'
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also appealed to all communities to maintain calm after violence rocked the two universities.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Monday termed as "unfortunate" the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University against the amended Citizenship Act and demanded a judicial inquiry.
Taking to the Twitter, she said the BSP's parliamentary party will meet with the President to demand a judicial inquiry into the police crackdown on the two university campuses.
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के विरुद्ध देश भर में जारी आन्दोलन व खासकर अलीगढ़ व जामिया यूनिवर्सिटी के छात्रों पर हुई पुलिस बर्बता के सम्बंध में विरोध प्रकट करने व इसकी न्यायिक जांच कराने की मांग को लेकर बीएसपी का संसदीय दल कल अलगसे मा राष्ट्रपति से मिलेगा जिसके लिए समय की मांग की गई है— Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 16, 2019
Earlier in the day, she had put out a series of tweets to condemn police atrocities on students on the two campuses.
"The violence against the new Citizenship Amendment Act, first in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and then in Jamia University and entire Jamia region in which many innocent students and common people were targeted is very unfortunate and the party is with the victims," she said in a tweet.
"Under such circumstances, UP and Central governments should get a high level judicial inquiry conducted into such incidents so as to ensure that original culprits do not go scot free. The police and administration should also act impartially" she said.
"Otherwise, this fire can spread very badly across the country,specially in educational institutions. Also, it is also an appeal to all communities to maintain peace and order," Mayawati added.
3. वरना यह आग पूरे देश में व खासकर शिक्षण संस्थानों में भी काफी बुरी तरह से फैल सकती है। साथ ही, सभी साम्प्रदायों से यह भी अपील है वे शान्ति-व्यवस्था को बनाये रखें।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 16, 2019
