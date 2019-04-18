English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mayawati Trains Guns on Adityanath's 'Temple Run' Amid EC Ban, Questions Poll Body's 'Bias'
Mayawati, who is also facing a 48-hour censure over her appeal to Muslim voters, said free and fair elections were impossible if the EC continued being 'biased' towards the BJP.
A file image of BSP chief Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for his visits to temples in the state despite the Election Commission’ ban on him for provocative speech.
Mayawati, who is also facing a 48-hour censure over her appeal to Muslim voters, said free and fair elections were impossible if the EC continued being “biased” towards the Bharatiya Janata Party.
"Yogi is openly flaunting the ban on him by the Election Commission by visiting temples in different cities and having food in the homes of the Dalits by getting media coverage and publicity. But the Election Commission is kind to him. Why?" she tweeted in Hindi. "If this kind of bias will continue towards the BJP leaders by the Election Commission, then it is impossible that the elections will be free and fair," she added.
The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s remarks came a day after Adityanath visited the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya and a Hanuman temple in Lucknow.
The Election Commission, after being rapped by the Supreme Court, banned Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours for making communal remarks at an election rally in Meerut and out a 48-hour ban on Mayawati for giving a speech urging Muslim voters to not split their votes. The poll panel has also put curbs on BJP leader Maneka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan from campaigning for violating the model code of conduct.
