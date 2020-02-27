Mayawati Wants SC-Supervised Probe Into Delhi Violence, Asks Centre and AAP to Compensate For Loss
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said police should be given a free hand to control the law and order situation in the national capital.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.
New Delhi: BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday demanded a Supreme Court-supervised probe into the communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi and said that the Centre and the AAP government should pitch in together to compensate people for the loss suffered in the riots.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said police should be given a free hand to control the law and order situation in the national capital.
In a statement, she said the recent violence in northeast Delhi was much like the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. "It is very sad and condemnable," the statement said quoting Mayawati.
She alleged that under the garb of the riots, cheap politics was being played by the parties in the city, saying the parties must desist from it.
Demanding a Supreme Court-supervised probe into the violence, she said the central and the Delhi government should together compensate for the loss of lives and property in the riots. She would soon be writing a letter to the president in this regard.
The Bahujan Samaj Party chief said the parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, must take stern action against its leaders for inflammatory statements.
The communal riots, which broke out on Sunday in various parts of northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law, have so far claimed 34 lives.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's How Kartik Aaryan Reacted to Jemimah Rodrigues Dancing on Haan Main Galat
- Jacqueline Fernandez to Team up with 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Asim Riaz for Music Video
- Get Rid of Your Stylish Beard If You Want to Stay Protected From Coronavirus
- WARNING! Update Your Google Chrome Browser Right Now; Nothing Else is as Important
- Ever Wondered How Apollo 13 Astronauts Saw The Moon? NASA Has a Video You Must See