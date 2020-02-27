Take the pledge to vote

Mayawati Wants SC-Supervised Probe Into Delhi Violence, Asks Centre and AAP to Compensate For Loss

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said police should be given a free hand to control the law and order situation in the national capital.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 6:16 PM IST
New Delhi: BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday demanded a Supreme Court-supervised probe into the communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi and said that the Centre and the AAP government should pitch in together to compensate people for the loss suffered in the riots.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said police should be given a free hand to control the law and order situation in the national capital.

In a statement, she said the recent violence in northeast Delhi was much like the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. "It is very sad and condemnable," the statement said quoting Mayawati.

She alleged that under the garb of the riots, cheap politics was being played by the parties in the city, saying the parties must desist from it.

Demanding a Supreme Court-supervised probe into the violence, she said the central and the Delhi government should together compensate for the loss of lives and property in the riots. She would soon be writing a letter to the president in this regard.

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief said the parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, must take stern action against its leaders for inflammatory statements.

The communal riots, which broke out on Sunday in various parts of northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law, have so far claimed 34 lives.

