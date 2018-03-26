English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mayawati’s BSP May contest Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan elections in Alliance With Congress
After losing Rajya Sabha polls, Mayawati had said that her party has always supported Congress government in the Centre.
File Photo: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati waves to her supporters during an election campaign rally on the occasion of the death anniversary of Kanshi Ram, founder of BSP, in Lucknow. (Image: Reuters)
Lucknow: After tasting success in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) may go for a pre-poll alignment with the Congress for Assembly elections in BJP-led states such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
A key meeting of senior party leaders, including leaders from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, has been called on Monday in Lucknow.
As per BSP sources, the meeting has been called to discuss 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but the decision to fight Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan state assembly elections in an alliance with the alignment with INC might also be taken in the meeting.
After losing Rajya Sabha polls, Mayawati had said that her party has always supported Congress government in the Centre.
Giving a hint about 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BSP chief had indicated that she is ready to open the doors for the Congress. “Our cooperation has extended from the days of UPA. The high command of the Congress has helped us,” she said.
The BSP chief has also hinted strongly that the SP and the BSP could join hands for the Lok Sabha polls next year. “If everything goes well, the SP and the BSP will now work hard to defeat the BJP in 2019,” she said.
Recently, in the by-elections held for Chitrakoot seat in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress won the seat after the BJP decided not to field its candidate on the request of the grand old party.
In BJP-ruled Madhya Prdaesh, the BSP has four MLAs and will be looking to take the figure to the double digit in the upcoming state Assembly elections.
Also Watch
A key meeting of senior party leaders, including leaders from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, has been called on Monday in Lucknow.
As per BSP sources, the meeting has been called to discuss 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but the decision to fight Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan state assembly elections in an alliance with the alignment with INC might also be taken in the meeting.
After losing Rajya Sabha polls, Mayawati had said that her party has always supported Congress government in the Centre.
Giving a hint about 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BSP chief had indicated that she is ready to open the doors for the Congress. “Our cooperation has extended from the days of UPA. The high command of the Congress has helped us,” she said.
The BSP chief has also hinted strongly that the SP and the BSP could join hands for the Lok Sabha polls next year. “If everything goes well, the SP and the BSP will now work hard to defeat the BJP in 2019,” she said.
Recently, in the by-elections held for Chitrakoot seat in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress won the seat after the BJP decided not to field its candidate on the request of the grand old party.
In BJP-ruled Madhya Prdaesh, the BSP has four MLAs and will be looking to take the figure to the double digit in the upcoming state Assembly elections.
Also Watch
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Saturday 24 March , 2018 Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Zealand vs England Day 5 in Auckland Highlights - As It Happened
- Akshay Kumar Turns Rickshaw Driver For Twinkle Khanna, See Photo
- Sanyukta Kaza On Netflix's Love Per Square Foot and Editing For Digital Platforms
- Islamabad United Down Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Final to Clinch Title
- R Madhavan Backs Out Of Simmba Due To Injury; See His Tweet