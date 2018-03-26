Mayawati’s BSP May contest Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan elections in Alliance With Congress

After tasting success in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) may go for a pre-poll alignment with the Congress for Assembly elections in BJP-led states such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.A key meeting of senior party leaders, including leaders from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, has been called on Monday in Lucknow.As per BSP sources, the meeting has been called to discuss 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but the decision to fight Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan state assembly elections in an alliance with the alignment with INC might also be taken in the meeting.After losing Rajya Sabha polls, Mayawati had said that her party has always supported Congress government in the Centre.Giving a hint about 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BSP chief had indicated that she is ready to open the doors for the Congress. “Our cooperation has extended from the days of UPA. The high command of the Congress has helped us,” she said.The BSP chief has also hinted strongly that the SP and the BSP could join hands for the Lok Sabha polls next year. “If everything goes well, the SP and the BSP will now work hard to defeat the BJP in 2019,” she said.Recently, in the by-elections held for Chitrakoot seat in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress won the seat after the BJP decided not to field its candidate on the request of the grand old party.In BJP-ruled Madhya Prdaesh, the BSP has four MLAs and will be looking to take the figure to the double digit in the upcoming state Assembly elections.