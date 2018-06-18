English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mayawati's BSP to Contest All 230 Seats in Madhya Pradesh Elections, Rules Out Tie-up With Congress
BSP says the party hasn't received any directive from the central leadership in this regard.
File Photo: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati.
Bhopal: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has denied any claims of being in talks with the Congress for an alliance for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls slated for later this year.
A senior state BSP leader added that the party would, as things stand today, contest all 230 Assembly seats in the state.
Talking to PTI, BSP state president, Narmada Prasad Ahirwar, said: "I was asked by the media that Congress leaders were saying that there are discussions underway with the BSP for an alliance for the next assembly elections. I clarified that we are not in discussions at the state level and, I think, neither at the central leadership level."
"As things stand today, we are going to contest all 230 Assembly seats. I have received no directives in this connection (alliance) from the central leadership," Ahirwar said. The state Congress, meanwhile, has claimed that it never said alliance talks were underway with the BSP.
"We never named any party. The Congress only said that we would try to have an alliance with political parties with a similar ideology. We never mentioned the BSP's name. It will depend on the situation when we enter the election phase," Madhya Pradesh Congress' media department's chief, Manak Agarwal, said.
Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are likely to be held in November-December this year. In the 2013 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress and the BSP polled 36.38 per cent and 6.29 per cent of the votes, respectively, against the BJP's 44.88 per cent.
The BJP won 165 seats, the Congress 58, the BSP four, while independents won three seats in the 230-member Assembly.
In the 2008 Assembly polls, the Congress and the BSP secured 32.85 and 8.97 per cent votes respectively, which was collectively four per cent more than the 37.64 per cent vote share of the BJP.
