Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Mayawati's BSP to Contest on All 90 Assembly Seats in Haryana, Says No to Alliance With Congress

Mayawtai had also called off the agreement alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party after disgruntlement with the seat-sharing formula.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2019, 5:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mayawati's BSP to Contest on All 90 Assembly Seats in Haryana, Says No to Alliance With Congress
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Bahujan Samj Party (BSP) will contest alone on all 90 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana and has denied the possibility of an alliance with any other party. This was announced by the BSP’s Rajya Sabha MP Satish Misra on Monday evening.

“We will not have alliance with Congress or anybody else,” Misra said.

The development has put the speculation of a Congress-BSP alliance to rest in Haryana. On Sunday night newly appointed leader of the Congress Legislature Party Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja reportedly met BSP chief Mayawati in Lucknow.

the Mayawati-led BSP has pockets of influence in Haryana and the Congress had sought to stitch together the Jat-Jatav vote base. This was also evident in the party's choice of leadership for the state assembly polls, with the Congress nominating the Hooda-Sheilja duo to lead charge against an upbeat BJP.

Mayawtai had also called off the agreement alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party after disgruntlement with the seat-sharing formula.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram