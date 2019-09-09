Mayawati's BSP to Contest on All 90 Assembly Seats in Haryana, Says No to Alliance With Congress

New Delhi: The Bahujan Samj Party (BSP) will contest alone on all 90 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana and has denied the possibility of an alliance with any other party. This was announced by the BSP’s Rajya Sabha MP Satish Misra on Monday evening.

“We will not have alliance with Congress or anybody else,” Misra said.

The development has put the speculation of a Congress-BSP alliance to rest in Haryana. On Sunday night newly appointed leader of the Congress Legislature Party Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja reportedly met BSP chief Mayawati in Lucknow.

the Mayawati-led BSP has pockets of influence in Haryana and the Congress had sought to stitch together the Jat-Jatav vote base. This was also evident in the party's choice of leadership for the state assembly polls, with the Congress nominating the Hooda-Sheilja duo to lead charge against an upbeat BJP.

Mayawtai had also called off the agreement alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party after disgruntlement with the seat-sharing formula.

