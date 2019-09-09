Mayawati's BSP to Contest on All 90 Assembly Seats in Haryana, Says No to Alliance With Congress
Mayawtai had also called off the agreement alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party after disgruntlement with the seat-sharing formula.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.
New Delhi: The Bahujan Samj Party (BSP) will contest alone on all 90 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana and has denied the possibility of an alliance with any other party. This was announced by the BSP’s Rajya Sabha MP Satish Misra on Monday evening.
“We will not have alliance with Congress or anybody else,” Misra said.
The development has put the speculation of a Congress-BSP alliance to rest in Haryana. On Sunday night newly appointed leader of the Congress Legislature Party Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja reportedly met BSP chief Mayawati in Lucknow.
the Mayawati-led BSP has pockets of influence in Haryana and the Congress had sought to stitch together the Jat-Jatav vote base. This was also evident in the party's choice of leadership for the state assembly polls, with the Congress nominating the Hooda-Sheilja duo to lead charge against an upbeat BJP.
Mayawtai had also called off the agreement alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party after disgruntlement with the seat-sharing formula.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Motors Offering Upto Rs 90,000 Discount on Hexa, Harrier, Safari, Nexon and Others
- PUBG Addiction: Son Chops Father’s Head, Legs For Not Allowing to Play PUBG Mobile
- Video of Shah Rukh Khan, DJ Bravo Doing Lungi Dance Post Their CPL Win is Breaking the Internet
- Priyanka Chopra Says She Morphed VMAs Pic Because She Let Down Nick Jonas by Missing it
- Kieron Pollard Named West Indies Skipper in Limited-overs: Report