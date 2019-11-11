Take the pledge to vote

Mayawati’s Close Aide Sunil Chittoor Among 7 BSP Leaders Expelled for ‘Anti-party’ Activities

Apart from Sunil Kumar Chittoor, former minister Narayan Singh Suman, former MLA Swadesh Kumar and former BSP district chiefs Bhartendu Arun, Malkhan Singh Vyas and Vikram Singh have also been expelled.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:November 11, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
Mayawati’s Close Aide Sunil Chittoor Among 7 BSP Leaders Expelled for ‘Anti-party’ Activities
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former UP chief minister Mayawati has shunted seven party leaders, including former MLAs, on charges of ‘anti-party’ activities and indiscipline. The party’s Agra district president Santosh Kumar Anand made the announcement on Sunday.

Party leader Sunil Kumar Chittoor, who was once considered a close aide of the BSP chief and had held a number of key positions in the party, is among those expelled.

Chittoor had also contested in the recent Tundla bypoll assembly seat on a BSP ticket, however the bypoll on Tundla has been postponed. He was appointed as sector in-charge after the recent shuffle in the party.

Apart from Chittoor, former minister Narayan Singh Suman, former MLA Swadesh Kumar and former BSP district chiefs Bhartendu Arun, Malkhan Singh Vyas and Vikram Singh have also been expelled.

“All the leaders who are expelled were warned before but they continued their anti-party activities. Now they have been expelled in the interests of the party. The leaders expelled are mostly from Agra,” Anand said in a statement.

Reacting to the development, Chittoor said, “It is a conspiracy against me by some leaders who are continuously damaging the party and are targeting the grass root level workers of the BSP. I will meet the BSP chief and inform her about such people, and will also tell her about the hard work I have been doing in the western UP and Agra region to strengthen the party.

Another expelled leader Narayn Singh Suman also wants to meet Mayawati to inform her that “some leaders are spreading incorrect information” about him. “I have been a dedicated ground-level worker of the BSP. Some people are trying to pass on wrong information about me,” he said.

