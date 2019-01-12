‘Mayawati’s Disrespect is My Disrespect’: Akhilesh Yadav to Party Workers at SP-BSP Alliance Address

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday announced the much-awaited alliance between the two long warring parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.Calling the tie-up a “new political revolution”, Mayawati said the joint press conference by the two parties would give Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah sleepless nights.Yadav also sent a clear message to Centre at the press conference and said the two parties had come together to help people get rid of the BJP rule. Here are the key takeaways from the SP president’s address:— Yadav signalled his intent about the alliance to his cadres and made it clear that BSP and SP are one. “From today onwards, all the SP workers should know that the disrespect of Mayawati ji will be my disrespect,” he said.— Yadav also attacked the BJP over its regime and said Dalits, minorities, oppressed classes and the youth have been worst hit in the last five years. “Centre and state BJP governments have divided society on caste lines,” Yadav said, adding that the country is in “total chaos”.— The two parties also agreed on seat sharing and announced that SP and BSP would be contesting on 38 seats each, while an ally would get two seats, rounding up the total 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. “I am thankful to Mayawati ji for agreeing upon equal seats,” Yadav said.— On the question of prime ministerial berth, Akhilesh refrained from directly nominating Mayawati for the top job, but said a Prime Minister from Uttar Pradesh would be welcomed. “Uttar Pradesh has given Prime Ministers in the past as well and will give one this time too. I will be happy if the next Prime Minister is from Uttar Pradesh,’ Yadav said.— Yadav also said the alliance was clear in his mind since the day BJP leaders made obscene comments about Mayawati. “Instead of punishing those leaders, BJP gave big ministries to them. That’s why we said we are ready to go two steps behind (for the alliance),” Yadav said.— The two leaders also made it clear that the SP-BSP alliance was not a short-term fix. “This alliance is a long one,” Mayawati said. “It will continue to the next Assembly election in 2022 as well and beyond.” Akhilesh voiced similar sentiments, saying: “I assure our bond will only grow stronger.”