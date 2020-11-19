Mayawati's Father Prabhu Dayal Passes Away at 95, Party Leaders Express Grief

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati's father, Prabhu Dayal, passed away in Delhi on Thursday. He was 95.

Party General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra gave this information in a press release.

Party leaders and workers have expressed grief at his passing away.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was one of the leaders to offer her condolences.

"Received sad news of the death of Shri Prabhudayalji, the father of Mayawati Ji. May God give strength to the bereaved family," Gandhi said in the tweet.