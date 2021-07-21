Mayawati's Protagonist for Brahmin Outreach is 17-Yr-Old Widow Related to Slain Gangster Vikas Dubey

In what is being termed as appeasement of Brahmins ahead of state polls, Mayawati’s BSP will take up the legal battle to secure bail for 17-year-old widow Khushi Dubey, a relative of slain gangster Vikas Dubey.

BSP’s Brahmin face and senior lawyer Satish Mishra will seek the release of Khushi, currently lodged at a juvenile centre in Barabanki for a year.

Khushi’s story makes a perfect case of injustice.

She got married to Abhay Dubey (Vikas’s cousin) just three days before the infamous Bikru massacre on July 2, 2020, when nine policemen were killed. On July 13, 11 days later, Abhay was killed in a police encounter since he was on the run.

Amidst the chaos, Khushi was with her husband for just two days.

The girl, who had just entered the Dubey household, was accused of being a gang member and arrested immediately after but no chargesheet has been filed against her so far. Later on, she was proved to be a minor and then sent to Barabanki women shelter home from Kanpur jail.

Meanwhile, she was accused of using a SIM with a different name. However, it was found to be in name of her mother. Khushi is now ill and was recently brought to a Lucknow hospital for treatment.

Khushi’s case has the potential to fuel the sentiment of injustice to Brahmins and this has given renewed hope to the BSP ahead of the 2022 UP elections.

The party has been making efforts to woo the community like it did in 2007 when the party had won 206 out of 403 assembly seats and had bagged 30% votes. Its performance was not a coincidence, but a result of a well thought strategy by BSP chief Mayawati. The candidates were also announced much in advance while the party had struck a cordial cocktail of OBC, Dalit, Bahmins and Muslims.

The Bahujan Samaj Party will also hold a ‘Brahmin Sammelan’ in Ayodhya from July 23 to woo the upper caste community. The first leg of the Sammelan will be conducted between July 23-29 in six districts of UP, in similar lines of a campaign that was held by the BSP in 2007 and tickets were given to Brahmins in adequate numbers.

The move has however not gone down well with everyone. Suspended BSP MLA Aslam Raini has termed the Bahujan Samaj Party as a “sinking ship", and claimed that the party’s love for Brahmins is only an “election stunt".

“People from backward class, upper castes and minorities are no longer with the BSP. There was a time when prominent Brahmin leaders like Brajesh Pathak were there in the party. Today, the Brahmins will not board the sinking ship of the BSP in the name of Satish Chandra Misra," he told reporters.

Raini claimed that he had spoken to Brahmins in Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Bahraich, Gonda and Shravasti and has been told that the Brahmin community will vote for the Samajwadi Party. “Apart from this, the members of the minority community will also vote for the SP, and Akhilesh Yadav will become the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

In October 2020, seven BSP MLAs including Raini were suspended by party president Mayawati. They had opposed the nomination of party’s official candidate Ramji Gautam for the elections to the Rajya Sabha. On June 15, some of the suspended BSP MLAs including Raini had met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. Speaking with reporters on Sunday, Mayawati had claimed the people from the “upper castes" were repenting voting for the BJP in the last state elections and said their interests will be safeguarded if her party comes to power.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here