Commenting on the recent contentious letter written by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray questioning if the latter had turned secular, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Koshyari could have chosen his words better.

In an exclusive interview with Editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi, Shah delved into a range of topics, including the BJP’s political relations with its former ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Koshyari earlier this week wrote to Thackeray reminding him of his devotion for Lord Rama that resulted in the CM's Ayodhya visit after taking charge of the state, a trip to Vitthal Rukmini Mandir in Pandharpur and puja on Ashadhi Ekadashi Vitthal Rukmini Mandir in Pandharpur and performed the puja on Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Calling Thackeray a "strong votary of Hindutva", the governor said he has been wondering if the CM is "receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing the reopening of places of worship time and again'. "Or have you turned 'secular' yourselves, a term you hated?" the governor had written in his sarcastic letter.

Asked how the party viewed Koshyari's remarks, Shah confirmed he has read the letter.

“Passing reference unhone diya hai, magar mujhe bhi lagta hai ki shabdon ka chayan unhone taala hota to achcha rahta (he has made a passing reference, but I also believe that he (Governor) could have avoided the selection of those particular words,” said Shah.

Koshyari's letter had come in response to Thackeray’s address in which the chief minister said the state government has decided not to open the temples amid the prevailing threat of coronavirus.

Taking strong objection to his words, Thackeray had replied to Koshyari a day later, saying he did not need lessons on Hindutva from anyone.