Mayiladuthurai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

161. Mayiladuthurai (माइलादुत्रयी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Mayiladuthurai is part of 28. Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.1%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.09%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,45,987 eligible electors, of which 1,21,611 were male, 1,24,361 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mayiladuthurai in 2021 is 1023.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,33,224 eligible electors, of which 1,16,540 were male, 1,16,675 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,84,990 eligible electors, of which 93,974 were male, 91,016 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mayiladuthurai in 2016 was 85. In 2011, there were 131.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Rathakrishnan.V of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Anbazhagan.K of DMK by a margin of 4,778 votes which was 2.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 42.02% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, R.Arulselvan of DMDK won in this seat defeating S.Rajakumar of INC by a margin of 3,017 votes which was 2.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 44.64% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 161. Mayiladuthurai Assembly segment of Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Mayiladuthurai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Mayiladuthurai Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 16 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Mayiladuthurai are: N Shamsudeen (BSP), S Rajakumar (INC), Anbarasan Komal R K (AMMK), K Kasiraman (NTK), A Palanisamy (PMK), Ravichandran N (MNM), Rajkumar (TNIK), Ganesan S (IND), Loga Sampath (IND), Thimothy T (IND), Niranjan R (IND), Babusankar R (IND), Manimaran T (IND), M Rajendran (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.14%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 72.44%, while it was 76.71% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 161. Mayiladuthurai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 266. In 2011 there were 213 polling stations.

EXTENT:

161. Mayiladuthurai constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu: Mayiladuthurai Taluk (Part) Siddamalli, Kurichi, Kaduvangudi, Elanthoppu, Pattavarthi, Kadambakkam, Mudikandanallur, Tiruchitrambalam, Kadalangudi, Attur, Kesingan, Kiloy, Thiruvalaputhur, Varadampattu, Talainayar, Talainayar II Bit, Sethur, Ponmasanallur, Melanallur, Villiyanallur, Thalancheri, Namasivayapuram, Budangudi, Kali II Bit, Kali –I, Ivanallur, Korukkai, Aruvappadi, Keelamarudandanallur, Dharmadanapuram, Mozhaiyur, Anathandavapuram, Nidur, Kanganamputhur, Arulmolithevan, Pandur, Thirumangalam, Murugamangalam, Alangudi, Thirumanacheri, Ponnur, Maharajapuram, Thiruindalur, Ulunthukuppai, Manakkudi, Vellalagaram, Pandaravadaimappadugai, Sholampettai, Vanadirajapuram, Kadalangudi, Villiyanallur, Kshetrapalapuram, Anaimelagaram, Muvalur, Sitharkadu, Pattamangalam, Mayiladuthurai, Nallathukudi, Seridiyur, Mannampandal, Kulichar, Kodangudi, Agarakkirangudi, Kovangudi and Maraiyur villages. Manalmedu (TP), Mayiladuthurai (M) and Kuthalam (TP). It shares an inter-state border with Nagapattinam.

The total area covered by Mayiladuthurai is 280 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mayiladuthurai is: 11°09’21.2"N 79°37’25.3"E.

