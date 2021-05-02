Maynaguri Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

16. Maynaguri (मयनगुड़ी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Maynaguri is part of 3. Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 70.83%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.79%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,63,633 eligible electors, of which 1,36,277 were male, 1,27,356 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Maynaguri in 2021 is 935.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,36,663 eligible electors, of which 1,23,117 were male, 1,13,545 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,615 eligible electors, of which 1,05,743 were male, 92,872 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Maynaguri in 2016 was 287. In 2011, there were 159.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Ananta Deb Adhikari of TMC won in this seat by defeating Chhaya Dey (Roy) of RSP by a margin of 34,907 votes which was 16.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.85% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ananta Deb Adhikari of RSP won in this seat defeating Juthika Roy Basunia of TMC by a margin of 16,276 votes which was 9.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RSP had a vote share of 48.71% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 16. Maynaguri Assembly segment of Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Jalpaiguri Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jalpaiguri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Maynaguri are: Kaushik Roy (BJP), Ganesh Mandal (BSP), Naresh Chandra Roy (RVNSP), Manoj Roy (TMC), Uday Shankar Adhikari (CPIMLL), Binay Sarkar (AMB), Biswanath Roy (KPPU), Shyamal Roy (SUCOIC), Bilash Sarkar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.54%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.12%, while it was 87.85% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 369 polling stations in 16. Maynaguri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 271. In 2011 there were 247 polling stations.

EXTENT:

16. Maynaguri constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Maynaguri. It shares an inter-state border with Jalpaiguri.

The total area covered by Maynaguri is 516 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Maynaguri is: 26°34’18.5"N 88°50’32.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Maynaguri results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam