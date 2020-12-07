Mayors, Leaders of BJP-led Municipal Corporations Sit on Dharna in Front of Delhi CM House

Mayors, deputy mayors and various other senior leaders of the three BJP-led municipal corporations of the city on Monday sat on a dharna outside the official residence of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding the release of "due funds". A posse of security personnel has been deployed near the chief minister's residence in Civil Lines area as civic leaders sat right in front of its main gate.

Delhi BJP unit's media in-charge Naveen Kumar posted photos and videos from the scene of the sit-in and said, senior civic leaders of North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations are taking part in it. Mayors of the three corporations — Jai Prakash (North Delhi), Anamika (South Delhi), Nirmal Jain (East Delhi) along with their deputies, chairpersons of standing committees, leaders of Houses and others demonstrated and raised slogans demanding the release of funds worth crores which they allege are "due" to the civic bodies.

Jain said, when the chief minister arrived at his bungalow, "we requested him to give us some time to explain our situation to him. He went inside and we haven't heard anything since."