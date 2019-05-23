Mayurbhanj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Mayurbhanj Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Parbati Purty IND -- -- Rabindra Nath Singh NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Nanda Kishore Kisku BMP -- -- Bharat Chandra Singh BJP -- -- Bishweswar Tudu BSP -- -- Ramchandra Singh JMM -- -- Anjani Soren BJD -- -- Dr Debashis Marndi

5. Mayurbhanj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 59.11%. The estimated literacy level of Mayurbhanj is 63.82%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rama Chandra Hansdah of BJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,22,866 votes which was 11.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 37.38% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Laxman Tudu of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 66,178 votes which was 8.01% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 31.08% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 79.44% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.37% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mayurbhanj was: Rama Chandra Hansdah (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,70,100 men, 6,57,438 women and 17 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Mayurbhanj is: 21.75 86.5Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मयूरभंज, ओडिशा (Hindi); ময়ূরভঞ্জ, ওড়িশা (Bengali); मयूरभंज, ओडिशा (Marathi); મયુરભાંગ, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); மயூர்பஞ்ச், ஒடிசா (Tamil); ముయార్ బంజ్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಮಯೂರ್​ಬಂಜ್, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); മയൂർഭഞ്ച്, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).