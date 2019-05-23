English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mayurbhanj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mayurbhanj MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
5. Mayurbhanj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 59.11%. The estimated literacy level of Mayurbhanj is 63.82%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rama Chandra Hansdah of BJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,22,866 votes which was 11.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 37.38% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.
Mayurbhanj Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Parbati Purty
IND
--
--
Rabindra Nath Singh
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Nanda Kishore Kisku
BMP
--
--
Bharat Chandra Singh
BJP
--
--
Bishweswar Tudu
BSP
--
--
Ramchandra Singh
JMM
--
--
Anjani Soren
BJD
--
--
Dr Debashis Marndi
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results