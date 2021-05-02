Mayureswar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

290. Mayureswar (मयूरेश्वर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Birbhum district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Mayureswar is part of 41. Bolpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.72%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.9%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,30,287 eligible electors, of which 1,16,412 were male, 1,13,874 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mayureswar in 2021 is 978.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,12,399 eligible electors, of which 1,08,632 were male, 1,03,766 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,251 eligible electors, of which 94,501 were male, 88,087 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mayureswar in 2016 was 542. In 2011, there were 337.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Abhijit Roy of TMC won in this seat by defeating Arup Bag of CPIM by a margin of 38,770 votes which was 21.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.54% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Asok Ray of CPIM won in this seat defeating Jatil Mondal of TMC by a margin of 6,520 votes which was 4.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 42.31% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 290. Mayureswar Assembly segment of Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bolpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Bolpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Mayureswar are: Abhijit Roy (TMC), Gopal Sarkar (BSP), Shyamapada Mondal (BJP), Kashinath Pal (RSMP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.57%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.54%, while it was 87.38% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 323 polling stations in 290. Mayureswar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 262. In 2011 there were 232 polling stations.

EXTENT:

290. Mayureswar constituency comprises of the following areas of Birbhum district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Mayureswar-I and 2. CDB Mayureswar-II. It shares an inter-state border with Birbhum.

The total area covered by Mayureswar is 375 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mayureswar is: 24°00’20.2"N 87°46’34.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Mayureswar results.

