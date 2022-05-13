MCD Merger: Amid Bulldozer Politics, Home Ministry May Hand Over 3 Civic Bodies to Officer Next Week

Even as bulldozer politics peaks in various municipal wards of Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) could hand over the power of all three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) that are to be merged into one to an appointed officer next week.

Sources have told CNN-News18 that a notification for the appointment of the officer, as mandated under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, could be issued in the next few days.

“The notification is expected before May 21. It will mention the date from which all three MCDs will be treated as one. It will also appoint the officer who will head the unified MCD,” an officer from the MHA told CNN-News18.

The officer added the tenure of Mayors and municipal officials end on May 21 and to avoid any Constitutional crisis, the notifications would be issued in the next few days.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on April 20, after the Lok Sabha cleared it on March 30 and the Rajya Sabha on April 5, amid strong protests from the Opposition.

Even though the Bill became an Act post President’s nod, the three MCDs continue to operate as three separate entities headed by Mayors and municipal commissioners, pending the MHA gazette notification.

ALSO READ | Here’s What the MCD Merger Bill Proposes & Why AAP is Protesting

The biggest challenge for the Unified MCD would be the politics around the anti-encroachment drive.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing politics on this issue, keeping in mind the MCD elections that will have to be held soon.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has shot off a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.

The BJP has accused the AAP of opposing the anti-encroachment drive “to protect Bangladeshis and Rohingyas".

AAP MLA Amanutalah Khan has been arrested for opposing South MCD officials during their anti-encroachment drive.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.