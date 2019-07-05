MDMK Chief Vaiko Convicted by Chennai Court in Sedition Case, Gets One-year Jail Term
The case relates to Vaiko’s speech in 2009 during a book launch when the Sri Lankan civil war was at its peak. In his speech, Vaiko said he was in support of LTTE.
File photo of MDMK chief Vaiko.
Chennai: A special court on Friday sentenced MDMK chief Vaiko to imprisonment for one year in a 2009 sedition case and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. The court, however, granted a month’s time to Vaiko to file his appeal as the MDMK chief had moved a petition for the same.
Vaiko is nominated on behalf of the DMK as the Rajya Sabha candidate from Tamil Nadu, elections for which will take place on July 18. Vaiko will file his nomination on Saturday.
The case relates to Vaiko’s speech in 2009 during a book launch when the Sri Lankan civil war was at its peak. In his speech, Vaiko said he was in support of LTTE. The Chennai Police had registered a case against Vaiko in 2009 under sections 124(A) (Sedition) and 153(A) of the Indian Penal Code. Vaiko had appeared before the court in May this year in connection with this case.
A charge sheet against him was filed in December 2009 but the leader was arrested. He was granted bail in 2017 by the Egmore Magistrate court and the case was transferred to a special court.
