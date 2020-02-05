Me Reading Hanuman Chalisa is Hurting BJP Leaders, Says Arvind Kejriwal
In a tweet in Hindi, the Delhi chief minister said he wanted BJP leaders to also read the devotional hymn addressed to Hanuman every day.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi: Taking a dig at the BJP, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his reading the Hanuman Chalisa has hurt leaders of the saffron party.
In a tweet in Hindi, the Delhi chief minister also said he wanted BJP leaders to also read the devotional hymn addressed to Hanuman every day.
They will find peace and their language will also improve, Kejriwal said, attacking his rival ahead of the February 8 Delhi polls.
"Me reading the Hanuman Chalisa is hurting BJP leaders," he said.
During an election rally in northwest Delhi's Kirari on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Now Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa'. In coming days, you will see Owaisi reciting the same. This will certainly happen."
Kejriwal on Monday told a news channel that he does not need BJP's endorsement on being a Hindu. He also recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on stage.
The results of the polls will be declared on February 11.
