Meat Found in Religious Places in Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP-RSS Hand
She urged the police to form community development committees in every locality to catch the offenders and to engage the local people in keeping an eye on such incidents.
A file image of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP and the RSS of trying to inflict a communal riot upon the state by secretly throwing meat in religious places. She urged the police to form community development committees in every locality to catch the offenders and to engage the local people in keeping an eye on such incidents.
"They have started a new conspiracy recently. They are giving money to some people and asking them to throw meat in temples and mosques. This is a conspiracy, a deliberate attempt to inflict a communal riot by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh)," Banerjee said during an administrative meeting in Jhargram.
"They are doing this to start riot between the two communities. I am sure they would try the same trick during Ram Navami. I do not need to see who is Hindu and who is Muslim. I am in favour of everyone. An offender is an offender." Banerjee said she has instructed the inspectors in-charge in all police stations to be alert.
"We have seen this happening in two places in the North 24 Parganas district in quick succession. Some BJP-RSS activists were arrested in the incident in Habra. That's why I am taking their name. If Trinamool Congress activists had been arrested, I would have mentioned them as well," said the Trinamool Congress supremo.
"Involve the local public. If someone catches such offenders, award him or her with a prize money of Rs 1,000. I will provide jobs to some and money to others if they successfully intercept such offenders."
