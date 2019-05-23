Mechuka Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

33. Mechuka is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in West Siang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 9,322 voters of which 4,414 are male and 4,908 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Mechuka, recorded a voter turnout of 85.97%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.91% and in 2009, 84.93% of Mechuka's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Pasang Dorjee Sona of PPA won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 46 votes which was 0.58% of the total votes polled. Pasang Dorjee Sona polled a total of 7,922 (51.67%) votes.INC's Pasang Dorjee Sona won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1550 (20.16%) votes. Pasang Dorjee Sona polled 7,689 which was 51.67% of the total votes polled.Mechuka went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: मेचुका (Hindi), মেচুকা (Bangla), மெச்சுகா (Tamil), and మెచుకా (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).