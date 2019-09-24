'Mediation Offer on Kashmir Trump's Gift to Modi' : Congress' Moily Takes Dig at PM on 'Howdy Modi'
A day after the event in Houston, Trump said on Monday that he was ready to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue if both sides agree as he described himself as "an extremely good arbitrator".
File photo of Congress leader Veerappa Moily.
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 'Howdy,Modi' programme, saying US President Donald Trump's "first gift" after the "mega event" is his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir.
A day after the event in Houston, Trump said on Monday that he was ready to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue if both sides agree as he described himself as "an extremely good arbitrator".
Trump made the remarks during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York.
India maintains that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral one and no third party has any role in it.
Reacting to the development, Moily said, "After the mega event at Houston in Texas on Sunday, called 'Howdy,Modi', set as a launch pad for the forthcoming election of Trump, Donald Trump's first gift offered to Modi is to negotiate (between) Pakistan and India on Kashmir."
India expected an announcement such as relaxation of trade barriers on import of goods from India and H1B visas to Indian citizens, he said in a statement.
The people of India are totally disappointed with the Prime Minister's visit, the former Union minister said.
"Narendra Modi has been reluctant to visit the flood areas in Karnataka, Maharashtra and other states in the country and has not released a single paise to the flood victims of Karnataka who are confronted with unprecedented floods and loss of lives and livelihood," he alleged.
Modi could have at least made an appeal to the NRIs in the US and elsewhere to contribute generously for flood relief, Moily said.
"The mega event was politically unwise and most undiplomatic in the history of the foreign policy of India," he alleged.
"It is because of an aggressive diplomatic stand of Trump on Iran and on some Arab countries, the oil prices are rising day by day and the US mega event in Houston is totally counterproductive which gave clean chit to the US which caused misery to India," Moily said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Know the Viral 'Blinking Man' Gif? The Real Person Behind Is Now Using It For a Good Cause
- An Ancient Underwater Dinosaur Could Do the Breast Stroke Better than All of Us
- Not Just Dogs, Study Reveals Cats Too Can Form Intense Bonds with Humans
- Amy Jackson Blessed with a Baby Boy, Actress Shares Adorable Family Picture
- Hasan Minhaj and Crew Allegedly Denied Entry at 'Howdy Modi' Event in Texas